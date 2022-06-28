CELEBRATE AMERICA: See a schedule of fireworks shows around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - (KY3) - Summer is in full swing, and the Fourth of July is right around the corner.

KY3 has compiled a list of some of the Independence Day celebrations currently scheduled around the Ozarks, in addition to various laws and safety tips for personal use of fireworks.

FIREWORKS CELEBRATIONS

Some of the celebrations will be held ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, while many will be held on the weekend of Independence Day from July 1-4.

AVA

Rockbridge Rainbow Trout and Game Ranch

•Monday, July 4

•Event begins at Noon, fireworks show at dusk

•Free

BRANSON

Branson Landing’s 15th Annual Liberty Light Up

•Sunday, July 3

•5 p.m. - Performances lead up to fireworks at dusk

CARTHAGE:

Red, White and Boom!

• Carthage Municipal Park

• Monday, July 4

• Food trucks & vendors open at noon.

• Fireworks at 9:30

CHATEAU ON THE LAKE

Celebration along Table Rock Lake

• 415 N State Hwy 265, Branson, Mo. 65616

• Sunday, July 3

• Fireworks at dusk

CLEVER

WALDOPALOOZA by The Clever Barn

• Saturday, July 2 starting at 7 p.m.

•Cover charge is $10 per vehicle

• Food, drinks, shopping booths, karaoke, lawn games, bonfire

FAIR GROVE

• Fair Grove Historical and Preservation Society

• Womack Mill

• Saturday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m.

• Ice Cream Social

• Fireworks around 9 p.m.

HOLLISTER

Annual Fireworks Celebration

• Chad A. Fuqua Park: 312 Esplanade Dr, Hollister, MO 65672

• Monday, July 4

• Little Miss Firecracker Pageant, music, and more

• Fireworks at dusk

KIMBERLING CITY

Annual Fireburst Celebration

• Friday, July 1

• Missouri 13 bridge over Table Rock Lake

• Fireworks at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.)

• Free (donations appreciated)

NIXA

• Skyhigh Fireworks Show

• Saturday, June 25

• Nixe HS Football Stadium

• Event lasts from 6-10 p.m. (fireworks begin around dusk)

• $5.00 suggested donation to park for the Nixa Crimson Corp Marching Band

LAKE NORFORK

• Fireworks Show

• Sunday, July 3

• 101 & 62 Bridges

• Fireworks at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.)

• Music Broadcasted on 99.7 THE BOOT

• Free

MARIONVILLE

• Fireworks Show

• Saturday, June 25

• Food Trucks

• Fireworks at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.)

PURDY

• Community Picnic & Fireworks

• Sunday, July 3

• Food and live entertainment begins at 5 p.m.

• Fireworks @ dusk

POMME DE TERRE LAKE DAM

• Fireworks Show

• Saturday, July 2

• Overlook Picnic Area

• Fireworks at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.)

REPUBLIC

• Fireworks Show

• Friday, July 1

• J.R. Martin Park

• Free event begins at 6 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD

Springfield Cardinals Post-Game Fireworks

•Home Games July 1-3 (Friday-Sunday)

•Hammons Field

THAYER

• Monday, July 4

• Thayer Football Stadium

• Activities begin at 5 p.m. Fireworks at dusk (approximately 9:45 p.m.)

• Free

WILLARD

•Willard Freedom Fest

• Saturday, June 25

• Jackson Street Park

• Parade begins at Noon on Jackson Street

FIREWORKS LAWS

If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks celebrations of your own, you may want to review the rules.

Within Springfield city limits, fireworks are not allowed. You cannot buy, sell or set them off. But there are a few smaller ones that you can light within Springfield city limits such as sparklers, smoke bombs, and night crawlers.

Violations could result in a citation and confiscation of your fireworks. In some cases, the city could fine up to $500 for fireworks that are shot off illegally.

In unincorporated Greene County, fireworks are legal to set off. However, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says penalties are possible in cases deemed as a peace disturbance.

Other fireworks laws around the Ozarks include the following:

In Bolivar, the only fireworks that you can use in town are sparklers, snakes, fountains, and smoke bombs.

In Branson, you can shoot your fireworks on July 4 until midnight.

In Nixa, you can light up some fireworks from 2-11 p.m.

In Ozark, you are allowed to shoot off fireworks from 9 a.m. to midnight on July 4 and 5.

In Republic, fireworks are only allowed to be fired on Independence Day from 10 a.m. to midnight.

If you live in a city that we did not mention, you can find that information from your city hall, fire department, or city Facebook page.

FIREWORKS SAFETY TIPS

In a 2020 KY3 report, the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District stressed the importance of safety to prevent burns or severe injuries this season.

Crews offered the following safety tips:

-Thoroughly read instructions

Although you may have lit fireworks every year, you must read the instructions on the packaging to ensure your safety and the safety of those around you.

-Always have water nearby

Have water within reach just in case. Keep a bucket of water and garden hoes nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in the unfortunate event of a fire.

-Keep children away from fireworks

Keep the little ones away from the fireworks. So they don’t feel left out, use glow sticks or lights as a fun alternative to joining in on the festivities. For the older kids, make sure if they are using them, they are closely monitored.

-Dispose of fireworks properly

Disposing of fireworks safely is vital. You should soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding them.

-Avoid common injuries

Common injuries are from sparklers. They could reach up to very high temps. Crews recommend not touching the part of the sparkler that has burned for up to twenty minutes, and dispose of in a nearby water bucket.

Message from the State Fire Marshal:

“As vaccination rates climb, COVID-19 cases drop, and more Americans plan July 4th celebrations, the Division of Fire Safety is reminding Missourians to put fireworks safety first this Independence Day. Public fireworks displays not only offer the best sights, but they are also the safest, and Missourians will have more options than last year when many displays were canceled because of the pandemic.

Across the nation, July 4th is not only the busiest day of the year for fireworks, it’s the busiest day of the year for fires. About 40 percent of Independence Day structure fires are the result of fireworks, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Across the U.S. in 2018, fireworks started an estimated 19,500 fires, including 1,900 structure fires, 500 vehicle fires and 17,100 outside and other types of fires. These fires caused five deaths and $105 million in direct property damage, according to NFPA. About 250 people go to emergency rooms each day with fireworks-related injuries in the 30 days around July 4th.”

Missourians who choose to use consumer fireworks should follow these safety tips:

Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; purchase fireworks only from licensed retailers.

Only use fireworks in a large open space that has been cleared of flammable materials.

Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.

Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned

Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.

Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

Never store fireworks from season to season.

Missouri Department of Public Safety - Fire Safety

Message from a viewer

Many of our military men and women come home with PTSD. Hearing fireworks can be a terrible experience for some veterans. It is especially upsetting that, even though it is illegal to shoot them in city limits, people do it for weeks before and after Independence Day. Of course, this makes these veterans even more on edge for a long period of time, because they come unexpectedly.

I would like to see people follow the law and shoot within city limits at the designated time, and get to know their neighbors and make sure they aren’t causing them undue stress. After all, without them, we wouldn’t be celebrating.

