Community event to give people a pick-me-up

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization is inviting you to an afternoon of fun.

The “Songs of Many Colors” event will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 at the Arkansas State University Fowler Center in Jonesboro.

The event will feature food and music, with Arkansas native and country music Hall of Fame nominee Petrella Bonner returning with her band to perform.

Jan Pascal, the founder of Every Child is Ours, said everyone could use a pick-me-up during this time, and that’s exactly what they are providing.

“We are going to work very hard to get all the people we know to come, it’s free and it will be a wonderful occasion,” she said.

If you have any questions or concerns, you are urged to contact Every Child is Ours at 870-349-2001.

