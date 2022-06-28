Construction on Highway 63 causing major delays

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - You might want to think about leaving earlier for work in the morning if you drive along Highway 63.

Drivers along the highway near Ravenden have been experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes, as Arkansas Department of Transportation crews are working to resurface the road.

Ravenden Police Chief John Keding says though the work is a headache, it has to be done.

“Construction is a necessary evil, our highways have been deteriorating for quite some time, and for us to have better roads, we are going to have to suffer through this,” he said. “I encourage anyone who is going through here to give yourself at least a 30-minute window.”

Chief Keding said there has been an increase in crashes along the highway, so he urges drivers to take it easy because they might see some familiar faces out there working.

“Those folks out there working on our highway are our neighbors, our friends, our family, we don’t want to get them hurt,” he said. “They’re dealing with asphalt that runs anywhere from 275 to 300 degrees.”

Chief Keding said there is no projected completion date on the project, but he’s hoping it will be “soon”.

Another project on Highway 63 is set to take place between Hoxie and Sedgwick, with ArDOT hoping to add new rumble strips following a head-on crash in which a Pocahontas man was killed. No word on when the project will start.

