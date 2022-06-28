Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Construction on Highway 63 causing major delays

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - You might want to think about leaving earlier for work in the morning if you drive along Highway 63.

Drivers along the highway near Ravenden have been experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes, as Arkansas Department of Transportation crews are working to resurface the road.

Ravenden Police Chief John Keding says though the work is a headache, it has to be done.

“Construction is a necessary evil, our highways have been deteriorating for quite some time, and for us to have better roads, we are going to have to suffer through this,” he said. “I encourage anyone who is going through here to give yourself at least a 30-minute window.”

Chief Keding said there has been an increase in crashes along the highway, so he urges drivers to take it easy because they might see some familiar faces out there working.

“Those folks out there working on our highway are our neighbors, our friends, our family, we don’t want to get them hurt,” he said. “They’re dealing with asphalt that runs anywhere from 275 to 300 degrees.”

Chief Keding said there is no projected completion date on the project, but he’s hoping it will be “soon”.

Another project on Highway 63 is set to take place between Hoxie and Sedgwick, with ArDOT hoping to add new rumble strips following a head-on crash in which a Pocahontas man was killed. No word on when the project will start.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Crews were at the scene of a fully involved house fire in Poinsett County on Monday, June 27.
House considered “total loss” following evening fire
A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.
Young motorcyclist killed in crash
Police are on the scene of a shooting in North Jonesboro.
Police investigating shooting
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued

Latest News

Thick smoke slows traffic on I-40 near Wheatley. (KAIT)
Thick smoke causes I-40 traffic slowdown, caution advised
Arkansas State troopers, sheriff’s deputies, and city police officers from across the state...
Law enforcement warn about drunk driving during July 4th holiday weekend
As of 6:49 p.m., ArDOT reported all lanes have been cleared.
Hwy. 49 near Farville Curve back open after crash
The High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project is a 12-month public safety initiative aimed at...
New initiative to increase road safety in rural Arkansas