Conway’s Madison Holloway reflects on Female Athlete of the Year & signing with A-State

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Wampus Cats have suited up for the Red Wolves over the years like Caleb London.

Madison Holloway is the next Conway standout heading to Jonesboro. She’s a 6A state champion and Meet of Champs winner in the long jump. The three-time All-State track & field selection signed with Arkansas State.

“It was great. I could tell they cared about me. They didn’t just see me as a track athlete, they saw me as a person. The year was hard at the beginning, cause it was a very humbling experience. But it was very nice to see it pay off at the end.”

Holloway was also All-State in volleyball in 2021. She helped the Wampus Cats win a conference title and reach the 6A State Semifinals.

“It actually helped me a lot. In volleyball we conditioned a lot, so the mindset of just having to push even when it’s hard.”

A school year filled with hardware included one more accolade. The Arkansas Democrat Gazette named Holloway their Female Athlete of the Year.

“It was amazing. I was like I really wanted it this whole year. And then just to get it was just like magical. Like it was the best night of my life. It was mind blowing. It feels really great. I would have never expected it.”

Holloway now turns her attention to the scarlet and black. “I’m coming as a heptathlete. I’ve been working a lot on endurance. I usually just trained for speed or jumping. So I’ve been working like longer distances. It’s very exciting. It’s nerve wracking cause I have to live up to a lot. But I think it’s great because I’m going there, and that they chose me. So that feels nice.”

