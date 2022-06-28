Energy Alert
Jonesboro police add six new officers

On Monday, June 27, the Jonesboro Police Department said six certified officers started their employment.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You might notice some new faces on the streets of Jonesboro.

On Monday, June 27, the Jonesboro Police Department said six certified officers started their employment.

The officers collectively bring over 102 years of experience to the department, they said.

The officers and their years of experience are as follows:

  • Officer Lance McGinnis (1 year LEO)
  • Officer Donald Adams (27 years)
  • Officer Anthony Parker (20 years)
  • Officer Marcus Benish (21 years)
  • Officer Jeremy White (3 years)
  • Greg Lawson (retired JPD corporal, 30+ years of experience)

