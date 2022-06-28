Jonesboro police add six new officers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You might notice some new faces on the streets of Jonesboro.

On Monday, June 27, the Jonesboro Police Department said six certified officers started their employment.

The officers collectively bring over 102 years of experience to the department, they said.

The officers and their years of experience are as follows:

Officer Lance McGinnis (1 year LEO)

Officer Donald Adams (27 years)

Officer Anthony Parker (20 years)

Officer Marcus Benish (21 years)

Officer Jeremy White (3 years)

Greg Lawson (retired JPD corporal, 30+ years of experience)

