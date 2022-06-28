June 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It will be another unseasonal day across Region 8 with cooler temperatures and low humidity. We will see some clouds move through this morning, but other than that, it will be another nice, sunny day.

Rain chances hold off until later this week with pop-storms possible of Thursday and Friday. Rain chances go up a little more heading into the 4th of July weekend, but at this time don’t cancel any plans.

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered, so be ready to get out of the pool and head inside if rain does move over your area.





News Headlines

Three people have died and at least 50 were injured after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Mendon on Monday afternoon. We’ll have a live report from Missouri.

Forty-six people were found dead after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road in San Antonio.

Inflation and supply chain issues continue impacting construction costs. Now that is falling on the pockets of homebuyers and some cities.

According to a report, nearly half of all firefighter duty-related deaths across the country are caused by sudden cardiac deaths.

Community event to give people a pick-me-up.





