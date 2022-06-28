Law enforcement warn about drunk driving during July 4th holiday weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With many Arkansas families traveling for the July 4th holiday weekend, drunk driving is a major concern for law enforcement.

Arkansas State troopers, sheriff’s deputies, and city police officers from across the state will increase their patrols to be on guard against drunk drivers throughout the week.

“We want Arkansans to enjoy our nation’s birthday celebration, but not at the expense of making state highways, county roads, and city streets unsafe,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police. “Unfortunately, far too many drivers make the wrong decision to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming one or two alcoholic drinks, or using drugs, placing other motorists in harm’s way. Our state troopers along with other law enforcement officers will be prepared to stop and arrest these dangerous drivers to ensure the safety of all.”

According to ASP, from 2016 to 2020, there were 1,390 drivers killed in crashes over the July 4th holiday period, with about 39% of drivers killed being alcohol-impaired and 51% between the ages of 21 to 34.

The agency said nighttime hours are especially dangerous, as many holiday festivities wrap up late in the evening.

“Over the 2020 Independence Day holiday period, of the 201 people who died in alcohol-impaired motor vehicle traffic crashes, 85% of the crashes were at night”, ASP said.

The Arkansas Highway Safety Office recommends the following alternatives to drinking and driving:

Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

Call 911 if you see a drunk driver on the road.

If you know someone who is about to drive while drunk, take their keys and help them find another way to get to their destination safely.

Buckle your seat belt.

For more information on drunk driving, call 501-618-8136 or click here.

