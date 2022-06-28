Energy Alert
Maintenance repairs cause road closures in Cross County

A portion of Highway 364 will be closed until July.
A portion of Highway 364 will be closed until July.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A portion of Highway 364 will be closed until July.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation information release, closures on Highway 364 in Cross County began at 7 a.m., Monday, June 27, and will continue until 5 p.m. Friday, July 1.

The highway is closed between County Road 221 and County Road 244, east of Highway 193.

Crews will perform maintenance repairs on the highways’ drainage structure.

ArDOT provided the following detour patterns:

Traveling from east to west on Hwy 364

  • Traffic will be detoured on CR 221 north to the intersection of CR 220
  • At the intersection of CR 220, traffic will be diverted west to the intersection of Hwy 193.
  • At the intersection of Hwy 193, traffic will be directed south to the intersection of Hwy 364.

Traveling from west to east on Hwy 364

  • Traffic will be detoured north from the intersection of Hwy 193 to the intersection of CR 220
  • At the intersection of CR 220, traffic will be directed east along CR 220 thence south on CR 221
  • CR 221 will intersect Hwy 364 and traffic will be allowed to continue east

Crews will be working 24 hours a day, weather permitting.

