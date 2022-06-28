“Never quit”: Jonesboro artist hopes to inspire students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As they took a tour of the Bradbury Art Museum, some Jonesboro students were shocked to find such talented artists could come from Northeast Arkansas.

They then got the chance to see the work it takes to be successful, up close and personal.

“To let them know they can do it too is huge to me,” Jerrod Brown said.

Brown is an artist by any definition of the word.

Though he loves to evoke emotion through the stroke of his paintbrush, his true passion is inspiring the youth the way he was once inspired.

On Tuesday, Brown got to do just that, as a busload of Jonesboro Public School students got to see his work in various forms.

First, they saw his painting on display at the Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University. Then, the students viewed a mural of Brown’s in Downtown Jonesboro.

Finally, they made a stop in his studio to see what it looks like behind the scenes.

To the students, it was a day of fun, but for Brown, it was so much more than that.

“It was more than what you could ask for. It was an amazing experience,” he said.

Brown was inspired by his high school art teacher to be the best, most successful version of himself. Through hard work and dedication, he is still working toward that goal.

His work ranges from abstract portraits to shoe art, all to inspire a new generation of artists who may have never thought their dreams were possible.

Brown said he doesn’t know what the future holds just yet, but perhaps one day, he’ll become an art teacher himself.

“As cliché as it sounds kids, just continue to push on. Never quit. It’s that simple. Be consistent and work hard at your craft,” he said. “I’ve had times that I had a baby in this arm and painting with this arm. That’s what it takes. It’ll test you. You have to love it.”

A representative from JPS said they look forward to working with Brown and other local artists in the future.

