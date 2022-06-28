Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

“Never quit”: Jonesboro artist hopes to inspire students

By Chase Gage
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As they took a tour of the Bradbury Art Museum, some Jonesboro students were shocked to find such talented artists could come from Northeast Arkansas.

They then got the chance to see the work it takes to be successful, up close and personal.

“To let them know they can do it too is huge to me,” Jerrod Brown said.

Brown is an artist by any definition of the word.

Though he loves to evoke emotion through the stroke of his paintbrush, his true passion is inspiring the youth the way he was once inspired.

On Tuesday, Brown got to do just that, as a busload of Jonesboro Public School students got to see his work in various forms.

First, they saw his painting on display at the Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University. Then, the students viewed a mural of Brown’s in Downtown Jonesboro.

Finally, they made a stop in his studio to see what it looks like behind the scenes.

To the students, it was a day of fun, but for Brown, it was so much more than that.

“It was more than what you could ask for. It was an amazing experience,” he said.

Brown was inspired by his high school art teacher to be the best, most successful version of himself. Through hard work and dedication, he is still working toward that goal.

His work ranges from abstract portraits to shoe art, all to inspire a new generation of artists who may have never thought their dreams were possible.

Brown said he doesn’t know what the future holds just yet, but perhaps one day, he’ll become an art teacher himself.

“As cliché as it sounds kids, just continue to push on. Never quit. It’s that simple. Be consistent and work hard at your craft,” he said. “I’ve had times that I had a baby in this arm and painting with this arm. That’s what it takes. It’ll test you. You have to love it.”

A representative from JPS said they look forward to working with Brown and other local artists in the future.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Crews were at the scene of a fully involved house fire in Poinsett County on Monday, June 27.
House considered “total loss” following evening fire
A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
A Mississippi County woman suspected of stealing a police car and leading officers on a chase...
Woman suspected of stealing police car arrested
(From left to right) Brandon Cooper, Jeffery Birmingham, Jessica Miller, and Johnathan Hart all...
Four arrested in chase involving a stolen vehicle

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See a schedule of fireworks shows around the Ozarks
Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to Trump's chief of staff, described the leadup to Jan. 6 and the West...
Former Trump White House aide testifies at surprise Jan. 6 committee hearing
A-State women's golf coach
Red Wolves Raw: A-State Women's Golf Coach MJ Desbiens Shaw on Schmidt returning, improved team