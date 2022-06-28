Police: Gun safe with multiple firearms stolen from home

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police said a person managed to break into a home over the weekend and stole several items, including a gun safe.

According to an initial incident report from Jonesboro police, the burglary reportedly happened between the evening of Friday, June 24, and the morning of Saturday, June 25 on the 3200-block of Parkwood Road.

Among the items stolen was a gun safe, which contained multiple firearms, but the makes or models of the items were unknown, according to police.

Additionally, a 55″ Samsung TV and an “unknown amount of jewelry” were stolen from the home.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, you can call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

