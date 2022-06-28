Police investigating shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are on the scene of a shooting in North Jonesboro.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department news release, the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, in the 1400-block of Dana Debbie Street.

When officers arrived, they found one person injured.

The victim, according to JPD, was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

