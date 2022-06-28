Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Possible murder-suicide leaves two dead in West Memphis

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)(WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Two gunshot victims were found inside a home on Madison Avenue after officers responded to a shots fired call.

On June 27 at 12:33 a.m., officers arrived at the home where both a man and woman were found and pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.

Evidence has led detectives to believe a murder-suicide took place, but the investigation is ongoing.

No further information can be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Crews were at the scene of a fully involved house fire in Poinsett County on Monday, June 27.
House considered “total loss” following evening fire
A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
A Mississippi County woman suspected of stealing a police car and leading officers on a chase...
Woman suspected of stealing police car arrested
(From left to right) Brandon Cooper, Jeffery Birmingham, Jessica Miller, and Johnathan Hart all...
Four arrested in chase involving a stolen vehicle

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Smart saving during inflation
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See a schedule of fireworks shows around the Ozarks
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to Trump's chief of staff, described the leadup to Jan. 6 and the West...
Former Trump White House aide testifies at surprise Jan. 6 committee hearing
A-State women's golf coach
Red Wolves Raw: A-State Women's Golf Coach MJ Desbiens Shaw on Schmidt returning, improved team