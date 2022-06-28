Program to get kids outside and connect with nature

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas city is using nature to connect with children.

The city of Batesville is one of 40 cities nationwide to join in on a program that will do just that.

“Just getting the kids out of the house, out of the indoors, and into a more natural setting,” said Jeff Owens, Batesville sports and recreation director.

Owens said children spending time in nature is very important for their health. Not only does the program help with emotional and physical growth, but children get to do it while having fun.

The program is scheduled to launch in 2023.

Funding for the program will come from grants, but Owens said his department will also need help from local sponsors.

