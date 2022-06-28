State of A-State: Men’s Golf

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our State of A-State series continues with men’s golf. Chris Hudgison and I have been talking with head coaches at summer camps, I stopped by Sage Meadows to talk with Men’s Head Golf Coach Mike Hagen.

On Launching Arkansas State Golf Camps (final camp July 25-27 at Sage Meadows)

“It’s a two-way street, I think you know, the kids get excited about our programs, and then also we’re able to kind of give back to the game and these young people and get them started in golf a little earlier than maybe they would even think about picking the game up.”

On Incoming Freshmen

We’ve got two signed, we’re about to have a surprise for the next day or two. We’re going to add our third (Jack Maxey). Dennis Staykov from Bulgaria. I mean, you know, ranked 270 in the world, and kind of traveling all over the country and playing I think he’ll come in here and just with the experience of you know, kind of playing all over, it should make them a little bit more comfortable coming in as a freshman and same thing with Thomas Schmidt. Thomas has a great resume and he’s a top 370 WAGR player as well.

On Valley View Alum Devyn Pappas’ Development

I think you saw a lot of growth with Devyn Pappas last year as well to where I think that’s only going to continue into his junior year.

On Added Challenges with New Sun Belt Members

It’s a golf league for sure. So it’s only going to make it tougher to win that conference championship or at least get in that match play portion of it. We’re not gonna schedule easy because that’s not going to get you an at-large bid. And I think we proved that two years ago when we didn’t win the conference and still got into the NCAAs, it’s all about scheduling who you play and how you play when you play. We’re going to test ourselves and we’re going to play good golf and we’re going to get in or not I guess right at the end of the day.

