Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

State of A-State: Women’s Golf

Arkansas State women's golfer has 2 wins in 2021-22 season.
Arkansas State women's golfer has 2 wins in 2021-22 season.(Source: KAIT)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our State of A-State series continues with women’s golf. Chris Hudgison and I have been talking with head coaches at summer camps, I stopped by Sage Meadows to talk with Woen’s Head Golf Coach MJ Desbiens Shaw.

On Launching Arkansas State Golf Camps (final camp July 25-27 at Sage Meadows)

This is our first time to do camp so for Arkansas State, right now, this is such a joy to be able to have kids around the area... we’re pretty excited.

On Team’s Improvement Over Past Few Seasons

The last four or five years we’ve improved our team average probably by 15, 16 strokes, which says it all in itself, and then to take Olivia Schmidt to regionals, this year was such a great award for her and a great experience.

On Schmidt, the Sun Belt Women’s Golfer of the Year, Returning to A-State

It’s a gift, first of all, because she’s a fifth year and it’s really a reward because I think that after four years she feels like I want to give back one more year and then get one more chance to really reach her goals. We’re just ready for the season to start. I know it’s only the end of June but I can’t wait for August to be here and then start a new one.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Crews were at the scene of a fully involved house fire in Poinsett County on Monday, June 27.
House considered “total loss” following evening fire
A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
A Mississippi County woman suspected of stealing a police car and leading officers on a chase...
Woman suspected of stealing police car arrested
(From left to right) Brandon Cooper, Jeffery Birmingham, Jessica Miller, and Johnathan Hart all...
Four arrested in chase involving a stolen vehicle

Latest News

Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
Arkansas State football adds depth for 2022 class
The Red Wolves look to improve in 2022-23
State of A-State: Men’s Golf
Arkansas State men’s golf adds NAIA All-American to incoming class
A-State women's golf coach
Red Wolves Raw: A-State Women's Golf Coach MJ Desbiens Shaw on Schmidt returning, improved team