State of A-State: Women’s Golf

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Our State of A-State series continues with women’s golf. Chris Hudgison and I have been talking with head coaches at summer camps, I stopped by Sage Meadows to talk with Woen’s Head Golf Coach MJ Desbiens Shaw.

On Launching Arkansas State Golf Camps (final camp July 25-27 at Sage Meadows)

This is our first time to do camp so for Arkansas State, right now, this is such a joy to be able to have kids around the area... we’re pretty excited.

On Team’s Improvement Over Past Few Seasons

The last four or five years we’ve improved our team average probably by 15, 16 strokes, which says it all in itself, and then to take Olivia Schmidt to regionals, this year was such a great award for her and a great experience.

On Schmidt, the Sun Belt Women’s Golfer of the Year, Returning to A-State

It’s a gift, first of all, because she’s a fifth year and it’s really a reward because I think that after four years she feels like I want to give back one more year and then get one more chance to really reach her goals. We’re just ready for the season to start. I know it’s only the end of June but I can’t wait for August to be here and then start a new one.

