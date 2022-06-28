Thick smoke causes I-40 traffic slowdown, caution advised
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. FRANCIS Co., Ark. (KAIT) – A thick plume of smoke has caused a major slowdown in traffic on I-40 between Wheatley and Goodwin.
According to IDriveArkansas.com, a vehicle is burning about six miles northeast of Wheatley. The fire has caused a significant amount of smoke to blow across the interstate, slowing traffic.
Wheatley City Hall told Region 8 News that multiple fire trucks were responding.
People traveling in the area are encouraged to use extra caution or find an alternative route.
