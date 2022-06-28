Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Thick smoke causes I-40 traffic slowdown, caution advised

Thick smoke slows traffic on I-40 near Wheatley. (KAIT)
Thick smoke slows traffic on I-40 near Wheatley. (KAIT)(idrivearkansas.com)
By Chris Carter
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCIS Co., Ark. (KAIT) – A thick plume of smoke has caused a major slowdown in traffic on I-40 between Wheatley and Goodwin.

According to IDriveArkansas.com, a vehicle is burning about six miles northeast of Wheatley. The fire has caused a significant amount of smoke to blow across the interstate, slowing traffic.

Wheatley City Hall told Region 8 News that multiple fire trucks were responding.

People traveling in the area are encouraged to use extra caution or find an alternative route.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Crews were at the scene of a fully involved house fire in Poinsett County on Monday, June 27.
House considered “total loss” following evening fire
A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
A Mississippi County woman suspected of stealing a police car and leading officers on a chase...
Woman suspected of stealing police car arrested
(From left to right) Brandon Cooper, Jeffery Birmingham, Jessica Miller, and Johnathan Hart all...
Four arrested in chase involving a stolen vehicle

Latest News

Arkansas State troopers, sheriff’s deputies, and city police officers from across the state...
Law enforcement warn about drunk driving during July 4th holiday weekend
As of 6:49 p.m., ArDOT reported all lanes have been cleared.
Hwy. 49 near Farville Curve back open after crash
The High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project is a 12-month public safety initiative aimed at...
New initiative to increase road safety in rural Arkansas
Two Missouri highways are back open after an incident with an overturned truck forced them to...
Highways back open after shutdown involving overturned truck