Walmart donates school supplies to Pemiscot County students

Officials with the Pemiscot County R3 school announced Monday they received a donation from the...
Officials with the Pemiscot County R3 school announced Monday they received a donation from the Walmart located in Blytheville.(Pemiscot County R3 School)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - With the inflation crisis causing many parents to worry about the upcoming school year, a retailer made a generous donation to a Region 8 school.

Officials with the Pemiscot County R3 school announced Monday they received a donation from the Walmart located in Blytheville.

“We acquired enough backpacks for every student in the school,” they said. “We also collected some cute and much smaller (purse-like) backpacks for the girls in junior high, as well as lunch boxes for the younger students.”

The school said the Blytheville Walmart also helped with getting supplies for the new school year.

Items will be passed out during the school’s open house, but a date has not been announced at this time.

Any remaining items the parents/guardians are responsible for will be posted on the supply list, officials said.

