Young motorcyclist killed in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:44 a.m. June 28 near the intersection of State Highways 115 and 117 in Smithville.

The minor, who was not identified due to his age, was northbound on a CRF-70F when a 2014 Chevy Spark struck the rear of his motorcycle, killing him.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the motorcycle did not have rear lights.

ASP did not identify the driver of the car.

