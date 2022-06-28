Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Young motorcyclist killed in crash

A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.
A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.(WILX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:44 a.m. June 28 near the intersection of State Highways 115 and 117 in Smithville.

The minor, who was not identified due to his age, was northbound on a CRF-70F when a 2014 Chevy Spark struck the rear of his motorcycle, killing him.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the motorcycle did not have rear lights.

ASP did not identify the driver of the car.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Crews were at the scene of a fully involved house fire in Poinsett County on Monday, June 27.
House considered “total loss” following evening fire
A picture that MSHP took of Monday's train derailment in Missouri.
3 killed when Amtrak train derails in Mendon, Missouri
A Mississippi County woman suspected of stealing a police car and leading officers on a chase...
Woman suspected of stealing police car arrested
(From left to right) Brandon Cooper, Jeffery Birmingham, Jessica Miller, and Johnathan Hart all...
Four arrested in chase involving a stolen vehicle

Latest News

Police are on the scene of a shooting in North Jonesboro.
Police investigating shooting
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
A portion of Highway 364 will be closed until July.
Maintenance repairs cause road closures in Cross County
Police said a person managed to break into a home over the weekend and stole several items,...
Police: Gun safe with multiple firearms stolen from home