Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Animal shelter offers microchips to keep pets safe

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Fourth of July being a fun time for many, there’s one group that isn’t so happy about it: Your pets.

During this time, at least 30% of pets go missing due to being scared of all the noise from fireworks, according to PetAmberAlert.

However, there are ways to make sure your furry friends stay with you this weekend. One option can be found right in Region 8.

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society is using its microchipping technology to help keep your pets safe.

Hillary Stevens, executive director of the NEA Humane Society, said the process for a microchip is simple.

She said the chip is painlessly inserted in the animal’s back, and the process takes no less than 15 seconds. Once inserted, the animal can be scanned and their records are uploaded to the animal shelter’s database.

“We use a wand and we scan over the back of it, and it will pull up the contact information,” Stevens said.

She added while they do microchips all year, this time of the year is when it matters most.

“We definitely do an emphasis on microchipping during the holidays or during weather when there is going to be a lot of storms coming in,” Stevens said.

She said this new technology helps keep lost pets out of the pounds and allows them to easily identify the owner.

The chips are only $25 and no appointment is needed to get them inserted.

For more information, visit the animal shelter’s website or call them at 870-932-5185.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Crews were at the scene of a fully involved house fire in Poinsett County on Monday, June 27.
House considered “total loss” following evening fire
A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.
Young motorcyclist killed in crash
Police are on the scene of a shooting in North Jonesboro.
Police investigating shooting
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued

Latest News

Katie Coleman painted this mural on the side of a Dexter, Mo. business in 83 hours.
Mural on Dexter business features dogs, brightens downtown
A humane shelter is reeling amid an influx of pets given up by owners who can no longer afford...
Blaming inflation, more pet owners are giving up their pets, shelter says
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage during extreme heat
Police cited two Bono residents with animal cruelty after finding a starving dog chained up in...
Couple accused of starving chained dog