Arkansas State will have four-year series with Little Rock in men’s and women’s basketball

Arkansas State Athletics announced Wednesday that its men’s and women’s basketball programs have both agreed upon a four-year home-and-home series with in-state foe Little Rock.

Beginning in the 2022-23 season, the A-State men will host Little Rock at First National Bank Arena and welcome the Trojans once again in the 2024-25 campaign. The A-State men head to Little Rock as part of the four-game series in the 2023-24 and 2025-26 seasons. The A-State women begin the four-game set in Little Rock in 2022-23 and return for the 2024-25 season with home contests against the in-state foe set for 2023-24 and 2025-26.

For the A-State men, Little Rock is the most-played opponent in program history with 93 meetings between the two sides dating back to 1927-28 and the Red Wolves hold a 57-36 advantage in the series. The A-State women hold a 46-28 advantage in the all-time series against Little Rock having met every season dating back to 2000.

The full non-conference slates for A-State men’s and women’s basketball will be announced at a later date. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb) while you can get the latest on A-State women’s basketball on Twitter (@AStateWB), Facebook (/AStateWB) and Instagram (@astatewb).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.