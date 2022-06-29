Authorities investigate animal neglect and abandonment case

KENNETT, MO. (KAIT) - Officials in southeast Missouri are investigating an animal neglect and abandonment case after two puppies were found.

According to a post on the Kennett Humane Department Facebook page, both puppies were found dehydrated and emaciated.

“The black and white one was pretty much in a stationary position and definitely has something going on with its legs,” the post noted.

The Kennett Humane Department is investigating the case and charges will be filed once the owner of the puppies is located.

Anyone wishing to help the puppies can make donations to the Kennett Vet Clinic, 1704 St. Francis, Kennett, MO 63857 or can call 573-888-2255.

