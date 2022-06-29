Energy Alert
Avoid fines and fires this Fourth of July

The Blytheville Police released a warning and reminder.
The Blytheville Police released a warning and reminder.(Blytheville Police Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -The Blytheville Police posted a warning and reminder.

Tuesday, June 28, The Blytheville Police Department posted on Facebook to remind citizens that fireworks are illegal to sell or discharge in the city of Blytheville.

“Don’t be confused by firework stands just outside of city limits” said officials, “You can receive a $500.00 fine for discharging fireworks in the City Limits”.

There is always a danger in accidentally igniting fires with fireworks, so the department reminded us of July 4, 2019, when the pictured Blytheville home was a “total loss due to fireworks” according to the Police Department.

Make sure not to ruin your Holiday with fines and fires this Fourth of July.

