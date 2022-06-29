Avoid fines and fires this Fourth of July

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -The Blytheville Police posted a warning and reminder.

Tuesday, June 28, The Blytheville Police Department posted on Facebook to remind citizens that fireworks are illegal to sell or discharge in the city of Blytheville.

“Don’t be confused by firework stands just outside of city limits” said officials, “You can receive a $500.00 fine for discharging fireworks in the City Limits”.

There is always a danger in accidentally igniting fires with fireworks, so the department reminded us of July 4, 2019, when the pictured Blytheville home was a “total loss due to fireworks” according to the Police Department.

Make sure not to ruin your Holiday with fines and fires this Fourth of July.

