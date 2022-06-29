Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Biden: US boosting force posture in Europe for Russia threat

Russians are ramping up attacks on Ukraine. (Source: CNN/POOL/FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM/MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE/TELEGRAM/ZELENSKYY OFFICIAL/AFP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) - President Joe Biden says that the U.S. is enhancing its force posture in Europe for the long haul to bolster regional security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden outlined the plan during a meeting with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at the opening of the alliance’s annual leaders summit in Madrid.

Biden says “NATO is strong and united, and the steps we’re taking during this summit, we’re going to further augment our collective strength.“

Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the United Kingdom. He said the U.S. will send more “air defense and other capabilities” to Germany and Italy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.
Young motorcyclist killed in crash
Police are on the scene of a shooting in North Jonesboro.
Police investigating shooting
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued
Thick smoke slows traffic on I-40 near Wheatley. (KAIT)
Thick smoke causes I-40 traffic slowdown, caution advised

Latest News

Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term for R. Kelly, who was found guilty of...
R&B hitmaker R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing
Authorities say 51 people died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air...
Mourners create memorial for more than 50 migrants found dead in truck
Richard Gabriel Shenoskey, of Cedarville, Michigan, was arrested after Dexter Police said he...
Dexter Police arrest man after high speed chase
Roderick Randall, 45, is facing several charges after authorities say his 8-year-old son found...
Sheriff: Father charged after son playing with gun kills 1-year-old