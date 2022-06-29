Dexter Police arrest man after high speed chase

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A Michigan man was arrested after police said he led officers on a high speed chase in Dexter on Sunday, June 26.

According to Dexter Police, officers attempted to stop Richard Gabriel Shenoskey of Cedarville, Michigan, but he took off driving down several roads.

Police said officers followed after Shenoskey and that he drove at speeds over 100 miles per hour before he stopped on Highway 51.

Shenoskey got out of his vehicle and attempted to run away.

With help from the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers took Shenoskey into custody.

Shenoskey was arrested on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing and DWI.

