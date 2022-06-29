Former Osceola police chief and current assistant chief sued

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The former Osceola police chief, along with the current assistant chief, are being sued.

On Tuesday, June 28, Patrick Washington, a former officer for the Osceola Police Department, filed a lawsuit against Jerry Hamilton and Tyler Standefer.

Hamilton submitted his resignation after hours on Friday, June 24.

In the suit, attorneys for Washington said his constitutional rights and the Whistleblower Protection Act were violated when he was terminated.

Approximately two-and-a-half years ago, Washington conducted a traffic stop on his former girlfriend, Kandra Denkins.

“The traffic stop was due to a tip I had just received about a possible drug deal that was taking place on the east side of town,” Washington said.

A day after the traffic stop, Denkins came to the police department to fill out a complaint form against Washington, stating Washington “pulled her over because she was dating someone else” and he was “jealous of her”.

Attorneys said through interviews with Washington and Denkins, along with looking at video footage of the traffic stop, they concluded Washington did not break any policies at all.

However, Standefer wanted to write Washington up because “he had it in” for him.

“At the time, Plaintiff [Washington] had been employed for the city of Osceola for two-and-a-half years and had never had a disciplinary and was the top officer within the department,” the suit stated.

The suit alleged Standefer had ill feelings toward Washington since he complained Standefer “was creating a hostile work environment in violation of city policy.”

Ultimately, Standefer wrote Washington up for speeding, advising he was traveling around 15 miles over the speed limit and was not abiding by code.

The suit continues, saying before Washington’s termination, Standefer was promoted to assistant chief and advised Hamilton to write up Washington for “being tardy” despite his “tardiness” being already approved by Hamilton.

The suit also alleged Washington was not being paid for his work, and through an evaluation of his work, Standefer concluded he would “end up putting everybody in the police department out of a job.”

Another point of tension with Washington followed a lunch meeting with Osceola city councilman Joe Harris, who was running for mayor.

The suit alleged Standefer and Hamilton were not in favor of Washington’s support for Harris. The current mayor, Sally Wilson, saw the two eating, and Washington was confronted by Hamilton about the encounter.

Standefer then sent Washington’s supervisor, Lt. Ronnie Williams, for insubordination.

“Plaintiff [Washington] expressed his belief that this discipline was discrimination,” the attorneys said.

A week after the incident, Osceola police received an affidavit regarding an incident at Osceola Middle School with Washington’s ex-girlfriend, Denkins.

The suit said Washington made contact with the victim, who advised Washington that during an argument, Denkins was asked to leave the premises several times and refused to leave.

“Upon receiving that information, Plaintiff [Washington] added the charge criminal trespass, along with disorderly conduct,” attorneys said.

Washington advised Williams he could not assign the report to him because “it would be a conflict of interest.”

An interview took place with Denkins with a female detective, and about five minutes in, Washington walked into the interview room to take notes and ask questions.

The suit said the next day, Denkins filed another complaint against Washington, claiming he was present while being arrested at the school and his presence during the interview made her uncomfortable due to their previous relationship.

However, Washington told Standefer he was confused about the investigation, given Denkins’ arrest had “absolutely nothing to do with them being involved” in their relationship before committing the crime, attorneys said.

“During the integration, he was making it seem as if Plaintiff [Washington] had something personal against her,” the lawsuit stated.

After the investigation was conducted, Washington was terminated from his duties, because he violated the code of ethics due to his previous relationship with Denkins.

Washington made a handful of other complaints, such as racism and being disciplined by Chief Hamilton for having lunch with Sally Wilson. Who at the time, was running against the current Mayor.

Attorneys said Washington has demanded a trial by jury.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.