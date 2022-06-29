Former Razorback guard JD Notae added to Warriors Summer League roster

SAN FRANCISCO (KAIT) - A pair of Razorbacks are reunited in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors announced today that JD Notae would be on their Summer League roster. The All-American and All-SEC standout averaged 18 points a night in the 2021-22 season. Notae is teaming up with NBA champion Moses Moody.

Warriors Announce California Classic Summer League Roster pic.twitter.com/nUmbC8rgit — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 29, 2022

“Just try to pick up on the terminology as quick as I can,” Notae said in a Wednesday press conference. “And just go out there and play my butt off. At the end of the day, that was our culture at Arkansas. Just go out there and play hard. And at the end of the day, if I do that, I can leave everything else on the court.”

Moody is thrilled to play with Notae again. “Man it’ll be a lot of fun. It’ll be a lot of fun. We left off on a pretty good foot when we made it to the Elite Eight together. And that’s my dawg. So we’ve been hanging out and everything since he’s been here. So I was happy to see he was on the roster.”

The Warriors tip off Summer League play Saturday at 6:30pm CT on ESPN2.

