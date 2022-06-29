Energy Alert
Home burglary in Jonesboro

Items were stolen from a home in Jonesboro
Items were stolen from a home in Jonesboro(WJHG)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Items were stolen from a home in Jonesboro.

According to the initial incident report, Officer Troy Ellison was dispatched to a home on Aggie Road, Monday, June 27 in reference to a theft that had already occurred.

The victim went to work at 3:45 a.m. and got home at 3:35 p.m. and noticed her front door was open. In the Incident report, the victim said, “the door had been opened using a credit card”.

After going through her home, she listed multiple items that were missing such as canned food, a printer, and $100 in miscellaneous change.

There are no suspects at the time, but the report noted that “she was going to look at the neighbor’s video later to see if it caught anything”.

