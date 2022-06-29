Humidity Returns Today

Our humidity break comes to an end today. You’ll probably start to feel it late this afternoon and it’ll return to typical summer levels through the weekend. Temperatures this morning didn’t fall as far as they did the past few mornings so expect it to be a little hotter this afternoon, especially with the added humidity. Rain chances increase a little over the next couple of days, but only isolated storms are expected. Better rain chances come this weekend. Still, rainfall amounts are not looking that impressive. The 4th of July forecast looks pretty typical with highs in the 90s and scattered storms in the heat of the afternoon. IF you get some rain this week, count yourself lucky because most places are below average.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.