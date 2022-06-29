Jonesboro fire crews get equipped with new truck

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 fire department got some major upgrades that could help save more lives.

The Jonesboro Fire Department added a new 100-foot ladder truck to their arsenal to replace their old one.

Assistant Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said the department now has three 100-foot ladder trucks, all equipped with state-of-the-art rescue gear.

“It’s so we can access all the mid to high-rise buildings we have in town,” he said. “We don’t have a whole lot of high rises in town, but we do have a lot of apartment complexes that are multi-story.”

Hamrick said the ladders are much more efficient than using interior stairs or ground ladders and should come in handy on the job.

