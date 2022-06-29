Energy Alert
June 29: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It will be another nice day out there. Sunny skies with temperatures in the upper-80s to near 90° but the real good news is it will be another day of low humidity values.

Things start to become more summerlike on Thursday and Friday as humidity values start to rise.

Rain chances start to go up for the holiday weekend as a front move closer. Some model data is showing a good plume of tropical moisture moving over Region 8 while other do not.

There’s still lots of questions with that part of the forecast, but something we are watching closely.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Dexter Police arrest man after high speed chase.

We’ll tell you why the former Osceola police chief and current assistant chief are being sued.

Arkansas foster care and adoption nonprofits prepare for more births.

An Arkansas senior living facility learns how to avoid and protect themselves from multiple scams.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

