Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Fourth of July right around the corner, law enforcement is warning you about a dangerous spot at a popular Region 8 vacation spot.

The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of 39-year-old Malissa Summit back in 2020.

Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said it’s stressful watching people test their luck by floating over the hole.

“If you’re floating on a small raft and you fall off that raft into that hole, there is a great chance it’s going to suck you under,” he said. “It’s a deep hole that goes under the waterfall. "

Sylvan English has lived in Hardy for 30 years, and her family and friends float by the sinkhole every Fourth of July.

She said one death alone is sad, but a family member being next would be catastrophic.

“It would be devastating if that were your own child, your father, your mother, it would be devastating,” English said.

Chief Rose said crews will be out over the next few days placing more signs along the river to warn floaters about the sinkhole.

He added thousands of people will travel to the river for the weekend, and he hopes the signs will be enough.

