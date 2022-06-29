Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man arrested over threatening Taco Bell employees with a gun

A 21-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he threatened Taco Bell employees...
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he threatened Taco Bell employees with a gun.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he threatened Taco Bell employees with a gun.

According to an initial incident report, around 7:48 p.m., Monday, June 27, officer Adam Butler arrived at the Taco Bell on South Caraway in Jonesboro.

He said witnesses at the called 911 reporting a white man wearing blue with a gun threatening employees. This man was later identified as Maxwell Thomas Clements.

The drive-thru speaker was damaged by Clements repeatedly striking it with his fist, according to the report.

When officers arrived, Clements attempted to flee in his 2014 Range Rover, but he was surrounded by officers and arrested shortly after.

Clements was being charged with felony aggravated assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

No bond has been set, and a court date is set for August.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Crews were at the scene of a fully involved house fire in Poinsett County on Monday, June 27.
House considered “total loss” following evening fire
A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.
Young motorcyclist killed in crash
Police are on the scene of a shooting in North Jonesboro.
Police investigating shooting
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued

Latest News

On Tuesday, June 28, Patrick Washington, a former officer for the Osceola Police Department,...
Former Osceola police chief and current assistant chief sued
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
During this time, at least 30% of pets go missing due to being scared of all the noise from...
Animal shelter offers microchips to keep pets safe