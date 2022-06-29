Man arrested over threatening Taco Bell employees with a gun

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he threatened Taco Bell employees with a gun.

According to an initial incident report, around 7:48 p.m., Monday, June 27, officer Adam Butler arrived at the Taco Bell on South Caraway in Jonesboro.

He said witnesses at the called 911 reporting a white man wearing blue with a gun threatening employees. This man was later identified as Maxwell Thomas Clements.

The drive-thru speaker was damaged by Clements repeatedly striking it with his fist, according to the report.

When officers arrived, Clements attempted to flee in his 2014 Range Rover, but he was surrounded by officers and arrested shortly after.

Clements was being charged with felony aggravated assault and second-degree criminal mischief.

No bond has been set, and a court date is set for August.

