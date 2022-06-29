Progress being made on Osceola revitalization project

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The future looks bright for Osceola, as the city will be introducing new restaurants, coffee shops, and a rooftop bar for newcomers.

Investor Phil Baratelli committed to revitalizing the downtown district and former country club. The yearlong project has now turned into a reality for Baratelli, but he said the buildings needed some work.

“Even if we renovated and refurbished the commercial buildings, they would remain empty,” Bartelli said. “We had to do both, we had to refurbish the real estate and create the business.”

Those new businesses include five new dining locations and a coffee shop.

When thinking about what to bring to town, Bartatelli said he wanted to introduce an entertainment district.

“We cannot compete with Walmart and Amazon for retail, so we didn’t even think about retail we thought about entertainment, live music, food, and alcohol,” he said.

One of the revitalization projects includes restoring the old Osceola Country Club.

The main country club building was given a facelift, which will feature dining and a rooftop balcony.

Other properties downtown like the old bank building have improved tremendously over the past year.

Two of the downtown properties will also have rooftop patios to give people a view of the Mississippi County Courthouse.

Bartatelli hopes to see three of the businesses come to life in the next few months.

