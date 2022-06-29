Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

SEC reveals 2022-23 Arkansas men’s basketball conference matchups

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's...
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells out instructions during practice for the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in San Francisco. Arkansas faces Gonzaga in a Sweet 16 game on Thursday. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Southeastern Conference released the men’s basketball conference opponents for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday. The Razorbacks will play five teams both home and away including Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

Arkansas will additionally host Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State while traveling to Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.
Young motorcyclist killed in crash
Police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man Tuesday morning in North Jonesboro.
Man arrested in Jonesboro shooting
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

Latest News

Baseball looking forward
State of A-State: Baseball
Red Wolves add more via transfer portal
Arkansas State football dips into transfer portal, add players from Utah & Harvard
Butch Jones is assembling the Red Wolves 2022 class.
Arkansas State football adds depth for 2022 class
Butch Jones' Red Wolves are beginning to assemble their 2023 recruiting class.
Arkansas State football beefs up 2023 class with two linemen