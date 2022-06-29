Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Southeast Mo. farm launches mentorship program for children in foster care

The Stable Moments program in Matthew, Mo. starts August 29 and will run until May 2023.
The Stable Moments program in Matthew, Mo. starts August 29 and will run until May 2023.(KFVS)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, Mo. (KFVS) - A family farm in southeast Missouri launched a community mentorship program for children in foster care.

“A lot of these kids don’t feel they’re worthy or they’re being thrown out like they’re trash.”

Jennifer Layton is using horses to change that mindset for some of these kids. She launched Stable Moments, a program designed for children in foster care who’ve experienced trauma caused by abuse, neglect or abandonment.

“So what we do is a series of activities with a mentor and that child, so it takes one horse, one mentor and then one hour a week with that child,” she said. “It helps to develop the skills that help them.”

Layton said the program will provide therapeutic activities for the foster kids, including interaction with the horses.

“They’ll be doing a series of activities with mentors, so whether it be myself or other volunteers,” she said. “They will walk horses, they will groom horses, they will do soccer, archery.”

Kelly Vandiver is a foster parent to her grandson. She said this program will provide extra support for Joshua.

“He has some sensitivity issues some emotions, anger, different things that were not being addressed very well and him coming out here has just made in a short time such a huge progress,” she said.

Vandiver said the horses have already made a huge impact in her grandson’s life.

“Being his grandmother and not being able to do all of the physical things that I would like to do; this has been a Godsend for him,” she continued.

Layton said she hopes this program will make a difference.

“I’m hoping that if I’m there during this developmental trauma area even when they’re going to school, even if they’re beyond that area, until they’re 21 in the foster care programs that they have to be in, that we can minimize that trauma so when they grow older and even in adulthood and childhood, they can be confident they know that they’re worthy,” she said.

The Stable Moments program starts August 29 and will run until May 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.
Young motorcyclist killed in crash
Police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man Tuesday morning in North Jonesboro.
Man arrested in Jonesboro shooting
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he threatened Taco Bell employees...
Jonesboro man accused of threatening Taco Bell employees with gun

Latest News

Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill on Wednesday, June 29 to change Missouri election...
Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill requiring voter ID, repealing use of mail-in ballots
CELEBRATE AMERICA: See a schedule of fireworks shows around the Ozarks