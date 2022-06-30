Abortion rights protests continue in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The fight for rights continues.

As protests across the country continue, attendance at these events is growing. Even here in Jonesboro, each protest attracts more people of all backgrounds fighting for women’s rights.

Wednesday, June 29, another protest was held downtown. Hundreds of people were reported to have been at the protest.

Among those against the overturning of Roe v. Wade was Britany Fortson. “I feel very, I guess, objectified in a way by the whole process that’s going on right now.” Said Fortson.

Some of the people that attended the protest showed support for the decision made by the Supreme Court. Perlita Sanchez was one of those people.

“God tells people not to do this and they do it. They have consequences, same with us, we can do one thing but we’re going to have consequences,” Said Sanchez.

More protests are scheduled for Sunday, July 3, and Monday, July 4.

