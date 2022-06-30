Another bombastic Freedom Fest planned for July 4

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday, July 4 will be a time for celebrating our freedoms, and the perfect place to do that will be in Jonesboro.

Join the Jonesboro Radio Group for the 37th annual Freedom Fest at 9:30 p.m. for a fireworks spectacular.

Gates will open at 7:00 p.m at the Southside Softball Complex, with entrances open on South Stadium (East side) and South Caraway (West side).

Fireworks will be set to music, so make sure to tune into your favorite Jonesboro Radio Group station, including 104.9 The Fox, 100.5 The Eagle, Mix 106.3, Hot 107.5, EZ 92.7, and 98.5 The Outlaw.

Officials said last year, there were issues with firework supplies due to delays in shipping, but they said this year, they are well-prepared.

Freedom Fest started on July 4, 1986, first being held at Paragould High School and moved to the former fairgrounds location in 2000 before settling at its current location at the Southside Softball Complex.

Of course, it’s Freedom Fest, so the event is open to the public and admission is free.

The event is sponsored by KAIT-TV, Jonesboro Radio Group, All Clean Restoration, Barton’s, Centennial Bank, Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate, Hytrol, and Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

