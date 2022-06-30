Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Another bombastic Freedom Fest planned for July 4

37th Annual Freedom Fest
37th Annual Freedom Fest(Source: Jonesboro Radio Group)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday, July 4 will be a time for celebrating our freedoms, and the perfect place to do that will be in Jonesboro.

Join the Jonesboro Radio Group for the 37th annual Freedom Fest at 9:30 p.m. for a fireworks spectacular.

Gates will open at 7:00 p.m at the Southside Softball Complex, with entrances open on South Stadium (East side) and South Caraway (West side).

Fireworks will be set to music, so make sure to tune into your favorite Jonesboro Radio Group station, including 104.9 The Fox, 100.5 The Eagle, Mix 106.3, Hot 107.5, EZ 92.7, and 98.5 The Outlaw.

Officials said last year, there were issues with firework supplies due to delays in shipping, but they said this year, they are well-prepared.

Freedom Fest started on July 4, 1986, first being held at Paragould High School and moved to the former fairgrounds location in 2000 before settling at its current location at the Southside Softball Complex.

Of course, it’s Freedom Fest, so the event is open to the public and admission is free.

The event is sponsored by KAIT-TV, Jonesboro Radio Group, All Clean Restoration, Barton’s, Centennial Bank, Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate, Hytrol, and Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.
Young motorcyclist killed in crash
A 67-year-old Jonesboro man was charged with first-degree battery after being suspected of...
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting following argument
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued
Thomas Clements has a $2,000 bond and is expected to be in court again on Aug. 26.
Man charged with aggravated assault after threatening Taco Bell employees with gun

Latest News

Cleanup crews from ArDOT finishing up their efforts.
Last of tornado debris in Trumann hauled off
As of Wednesday, June 29, Jonesboro Assistant Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said they are still...
Roof caves in during house fire, cause still under investigation
New 100-foot ladder trucks are being used to rescue people from taller buildings.
Jonesboro fire crews get equipped with new truck
The future looks bright for Osceola, as the city will be introducing new restaurants, coffee...
Progress being made on Osceola revitalization project