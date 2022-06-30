Energy Alert
ASP investigating shooting involving Clay County deputy

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said Thursday they are investigating a shooting involving a Clay County sheriff’s deputy.

Around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on County Road 250 near Knobel.

About a quarter of a mile from the home, ASP said the deputies saw 53-year-old Keith Hardin walking with a shotgun pointed toward his head.

When the deputies ordered Hardin to drop the gun, ASP said “he turned the shotgun toward the deputies, leading one sheriff’s deputy to fire his service weapon, striking Hardin in the arm.”

Following the shooting, deputies provided emergency medical care to Hardin before an ambulance arrived to take him to a Jonesboro hospital. ASP said he is expected to survive.

Neither deputy was injured.

Special agents with ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the matter and will turn over their findings to the Clay County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas laws.

ASP did not identify the deputy.

