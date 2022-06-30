Cities continue recovery efforts after Dec. 10 tornado

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Two cities in Northeast Arkansas are continuing their recovery efforts after a devastating tornado affected them in different ways.

Monette and Leachville were among the cities in the path of the infamous Dec. 10 tornado, leaving behind damage among several notable areas.

For the Monette community, a destroyed nursing home has been their focus for almost seven months.

Mayor Bob Blankenship said the Monette Manor was approved to begin construction on their new facility, exactly where the old one sat.

“As for The Monette Manor yesterday, they were okayed to start new construction,” he said. “The homes are being redone, the people have come back, and I don’t think we have lost a single family.”

The Monette Manor was one of the hardest-hit areas by the storm, taking the life of two of its residents.

Mayor Blankenship said he is proud of the way his community responded to the tragedy, adding the rebuild would not be possible without them.

“I told them we would build it back,” he said. “I just can’t say enough about how people rallied together and helped get the town back in order.”

The Monette Manor plans to break ground on a new facility on July 9, with the goal of having everything complete by Sept. 2023.

The same night, Leachville lost multiple businesses, including the Dollar General store where someone was found dead.

A Leachville business started to pick to up the pieces after they had their doors and window blown out during the December 10th storms. (KAIT)

Mayor Rodney Robertson said they plan on adding new businesses and rebuilding some of the ones that were torn down.

“The Dollar General Market is supposed to break ground on Aug. 5,” he said. “Adam’s Land Company is building back quick, and they are working around the clock.”

The Dollar General Market will be an upgrade from the old building expanding the square footage by 5,000 square feet.

Outside of Craighead County, the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management announced the last of the tornado debris in Trumann had been picked up, but Mayor Barbara Lewallen said there is “still more work to do”.

