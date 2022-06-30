Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Explosion report in Germantown police say

Germantown Police Dept
Germantown Police Dept(WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police and the Shelby County Bomb Squad were called into action Wednesday night after reports of an explosion.

Police received a call from the area of Farmington and Cordes.

The caller told police they heard the blast in the area near a drainage culvert.

Officers on the scene found a second homemade device in an open and unoccupied area nearby.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the scene and took possession of that device to render it safe.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged in the explosion.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.
Young motorcyclist killed in crash
A 67-year-old Jonesboro man was charged with first-degree battery after being suspected of...
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting following argument
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued
Thomas Clements has a $2,000 bond and is expected to be in court again on Aug. 26.
Man charged with aggravated assault after threatening Taco Bell employees with gun

Latest News

Caring neighbors, Gene and Sandy VanWinkle
Gr8 Acts of Kindness: Caring neighbors
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Jonesboro man charged after leading officers on chase and running over brother
If you plan on coming back home to Paragould after a long holiday weekend, make sure you keep...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure in Paragould planned following holiday weekend
A 67-year-old Jonesboro man was charged with first-degree battery after being suspected of...
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting following argument