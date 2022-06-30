Explosion report in Germantown police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police and the Shelby County Bomb Squad were called into action Wednesday night after reports of an explosion.

Police received a call from the area of Farmington and Cordes.

The caller told police they heard the blast in the area near a drainage culvert.

Officers on the scene found a second homemade device in an open and unoccupied area nearby.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded to the scene and took possession of that device to render it safe.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged in the explosion.

