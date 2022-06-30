Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A Family For Me: Aniyah, Iyoniah, and “Little” Larry

By Chase Gage
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three fun-loving siblings are looking for their forever home.

Aniyah, 11, Iyoniah, 6, and “Little” Larry, 3, are three siblings that have been in foster care for four years. For the youngest two, foster care is all they really know.

That’s why Aniyah, the oldest, takes on such a leadership role when it comes to her siblings.

According to their adoption specialist, Heather Grimes, she’s determined to reunite with them full-time.

”She wants a family together. She’ll do everything she can to have all of them together,” Grimes said.

Aniyah is tough but knows how to be fun and goofy, too. She loves basketball and hopes to be in the WNBA someday.

Her favorite NBA team is the Golden State Warriors, and she made sure to rub it in my face that they beat my favorite team in the NBA Finals this year.

“She’s a typical older sister. She loves to pick fun at them and make them laugh, and loves to make them do things they don’t want to do,” Grimes said.

Iyoniah has a huge heart. Without having ever met me, she greeted me with one of the biggest hugs I’ve ever received.

Every time one of her siblings needed help, she was there to lend a hand, quite literally. She loves reading and wants to be a nurse when she grows up.

Then there’s “Little” Larry. He’s a wild child with so much love to give.

Whether it was hide and seek, jumping in the bounce house, or going down the slides, he kept me out of breath all afternoon. He loves the Avengers and has a very unique aspiration for his future.

When asked what he wanted to be when he grows up, he said either the Hulk or “a grown-up.”

Right now, the two girls live together, separated from their youngest sibling. Maybe one day soon, that will change.

In the meantime, the three appreciate every moment they get to spend together.

When they met up at Party Zone in Jonesboro, the trio lit up with joy just to be in the same space at the same time. They played until they couldn’t play anymore.

Then they got some special presents. A basketball for Anayiah, a soccer ball for Iyoniah, and an Iron Man mask for “Little” Larry put a bow on top of the fun-filled day.

The greatest gift of all, though, was the precious time they got to spend together.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clements has a $2,000 bond and is expected to be in court again on Aug. 26.
Man charged with aggravated assault after threatening Taco Bell employees with gun
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Jonesboro man charged after leading officers on chase and running over brother
Items were stolen from a home in Jonesboro
Home burglary in Jonesboro
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued

Latest News

A home on Reeves St. in Monette that was tore down and build back up in the span of 6 months...
Cities continue recovery efforts after Dec. 10 tornado
A Horseshoe Bend man died when the pickup truck he was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
On Tuesday, June 28, a Greene County district court judge found probable cause to arrest...
Man accused of entering home, taking naked photos of sleeping victim
A late night house fire in Caruthersville is under investigation.
House fire under investigation in Caruthersville