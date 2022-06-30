A Family For Me: Aniyah, Iyoniah, and “Little” Larry

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three fun-loving siblings are looking for their forever home.

Aniyah, 11, Iyoniah, 6, and “Little” Larry, 3, are three siblings that have been in foster care for four years. For the youngest two, foster care is all they really know.

That’s why Aniyah, the oldest, takes on such a leadership role when it comes to her siblings.

According to their adoption specialist, Heather Grimes, she’s determined to reunite with them full-time.

”She wants a family together. She’ll do everything she can to have all of them together,” Grimes said.

Aniyah is tough but knows how to be fun and goofy, too. She loves basketball and hopes to be in the WNBA someday.

Her favorite NBA team is the Golden State Warriors, and she made sure to rub it in my face that they beat my favorite team in the NBA Finals this year.

“She’s a typical older sister. She loves to pick fun at them and make them laugh, and loves to make them do things they don’t want to do,” Grimes said.

Iyoniah has a huge heart. Without having ever met me, she greeted me with one of the biggest hugs I’ve ever received.

Every time one of her siblings needed help, she was there to lend a hand, quite literally. She loves reading and wants to be a nurse when she grows up.

Then there’s “Little” Larry. He’s a wild child with so much love to give.

Whether it was hide and seek, jumping in the bounce house, or going down the slides, he kept me out of breath all afternoon. He loves the Avengers and has a very unique aspiration for his future.

When asked what he wanted to be when he grows up, he said either the Hulk or “a grown-up.”

Right now, the two girls live together, separated from their youngest sibling. Maybe one day soon, that will change.

In the meantime, the three appreciate every moment they get to spend together.

When they met up at Party Zone in Jonesboro, the trio lit up with joy just to be in the same space at the same time. They played until they couldn’t play anymore.

Then they got some special presents. A basketball for Anayiah, a soccer ball for Iyoniah, and an Iron Man mask for “Little” Larry put a bow on top of the fun-filled day.

The greatest gift of all, though, was the precious time they got to spend together.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.