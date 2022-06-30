Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Former Red Wolves catcher Parker Rowland commits to Arkansas

Former Arkansas State catcher Parker Rowland commits to Arkansas. He played for the Red Wolves...
Former Arkansas State catcher Parker Rowland commits to Arkansas. He played for the Red Wolves in 2020 & 2021, Eastern Oklahoma State in 2022.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf will be a Razorback in 2023.

Eastern Oklahoma State catcher Parker Rowland announced Wednesday that he’s committed to the Diamond Hogs. He hit .408 for the Mountaineers in the 2022 season with 12 home runs and 78 RBI. Rowland earned All-Region 2 and Region 2 Gold Glove accolades.

Rowland suited up two seasons for Arkansas State. He appeared in 8 games in the shortened 2020 campaign. The Oklahoma native hit .224 for the Red Wolves in 2021 in 19 games. Rowland started 18 games at catcher, recording 13 hits and 6 RBI.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clements has a $2,000 bond and is expected to be in court again on Aug. 26.
Man charged with aggravated assault after threatening Taco Bell employees with gun
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued
Items were stolen from a home in Jonesboro
Home burglary in Jonesboro
A 67-year-old Jonesboro man was charged with first-degree battery after being suspected of...
Man charged with first-degree battery in Jonesboro shooting following argument

Latest News

The Red Wolves fell at Little Rock 64-55 Saturday afternoon.
Arkansas State will have four-year series with Little Rock in men’s and women’s basketball
The Red Wolves look to improve in 2022-23
State of A-State: Men’s Golf
Basketball rivalry will continue
Arkansas State will have four-year series with Little Rock in men’s and women’s basketball
Red Wolves men's golf adds NAIA All-American to roster
State of A-State: Men’s Golf