Former Red Wolves catcher Parker Rowland commits to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf will be a Razorback in 2023.

Eastern Oklahoma State catcher Parker Rowland announced Wednesday that he’s committed to the Diamond Hogs. He hit .408 for the Mountaineers in the 2022 season with 12 home runs and 78 RBI. Rowland earned All-Region 2 and Region 2 Gold Glove accolades.

Grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to work! @RazorbackBSB thank you to my teammates and coaches at @EOSC_Baseball @MattParker37 @NoeRuizjr @justinoney30 for helping me reach this point. Always bet on yourself! #kyf pic.twitter.com/A7cK9ePCRG — Parker Rowland (@p_rowland15) June 30, 2022

Rowland suited up two seasons for Arkansas State. He appeared in 8 games in the shortened 2020 campaign. The Oklahoma native hit .224 for the Red Wolves in 2021 in 19 games. Rowland started 18 games at catcher, recording 13 hits and 6 RBI.

