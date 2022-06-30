House fire under investigation in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A late night house fire in Caruthersville is under investigation.

Crews were called at 11:49 p.m. to a single-story house fire on the 1400 block of Franklin Avenue on Wednesday, June 29.

According to the Caruthersville Fire Department, a bedroom wall had moderate fire damage.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

