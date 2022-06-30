Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

‘It was hard to believe’: Man wins $250,000 in lottery after using numbers he saw in a dream

Coleman's winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.
Coleman's winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.(Virginia Lottery)
By Joi Bass and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A dream came true for a Virginia man after he won thousands of dollars in his state’s lottery.

Alonzo Coleman said he bought his ticket from a corner mart in Henrico, according to WWBT.

While watching the June 11 drawing, Coleman looked down at his ticket and noticed the numbers 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19 come across the screen. That’s when he realized he’d matched the first six numbers, winning him $250,000.

Coleman said that he selected those numbers because they came to him in a dream.

“It was hard to believe!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”

Virginia Lottery said in a press release Coleman split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket. He had four sets of numbers and, using the “Play Your Way” feature, he won the money on one of his sets of numbers.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clements has a $2,000 bond and is expected to be in court again on Aug. 26.
Man charged with aggravated assault after threatening Taco Bell employees with gun
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Jonesboro man charged after leading officers on chase and running over brother
Items were stolen from a home in Jonesboro
Home burglary in Jonesboro
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued

Latest News

Police say a Louisiana mother was drunk when her infant daughter died from suffocation after...
Mother was drunk when baby died from suffocation after falling off bed, police say
Women's Golf update
State of A-State: Women's Golf
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure collapse in south Lincoln.
‘Act of nature’: Man killed when tree falls on house in Nebraska
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Brayden Carmichael and Ayden Qualls sign to play college baseball
BIC baseball standouts Brayden Carmichael & Ayden Qualls going next level