Jonesboro airport to not see issues ahead of holiday weekend

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Holiday travelers can breathe a sigh of relief if they plan to fly out of Jonesboro.

Officials with Air Choice One expect to see heavy traffic over the Fourth of July weekend, but they do have some good news to pass along.

Despite fuel prices and pilot shortages increasing across the nation, the company is not raising prices and will be running all of its flights.

Kim Brewer, the Jonesboro station manager for Air Choice One, said because they are an Essential Air Service for the area, they are required to run all flights no matter what.

“Fuel prices have gone up tremendously since the beginning of the year. [The cost] has almost doubled, but we haven’t seen a pilot shortage and we haven’t had to cancel any flights,” she said.

However, if you haven’t booked a ticket yet, it may be too late.

Brewer said they are virtually booked up for flights to both St. Louis and Nashville, the two trips the air service offers, and are expecting traffic to “at least” double compared to a typical summer weekend.

“We have seen a higher amount of people traveling by plane to avoid the cost of fuel,” she said. “My flights have been full for weeks.”

For more information on booking a flight, visit Air Choice One’s website.

