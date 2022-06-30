June 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Our humidity break comes to an end today. You’ll probably start to feel it late this afternoon and it’ll return to typical summer levels through the weekend. Temperatures this morning didn’t fall as far as they did the past few mornings so expect it to be a little hotter this afternoon, especially with the added humidity.

Rain chances increase a little over the next couple of days, but only isolated storms are expected. Better rain chances come this weekend. Still, rainfall amounts are not looking that impressive.

The 4th of July forecast looks pretty typical with highs in the 90s and scattered storms in the heat of the afternoon. If you get some rain this week, count yourself lucky because most places are below average.



News Headlines

Nearly three months after she won confirmation to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson is officially becoming a justice.

As protests across the country continue, attendance at these events is growing. Even here in Jonesboro, each protest attracts more people of all backgrounds fighting for women’s rights.

A Pine Bluff councilwoman was robbed at gunpoint by 3 men and it was caught on camera.

What you need to know traveling out 4th of July weekend.

If you are in the market for fireworks this fourth of July, you may notice prices, like the products, are skyrocketing.



