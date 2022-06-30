Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Last of tornado debris in Trumann hauled off

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - After months of complaints from the community, much of the debris from a devastating tornado in Trumann has been finally removed.

On Dec. 10, 2021, the city was hit by that tornado, leaving behind a large debris field in the middle of down.

Community members said the field had become a health hazard, as rats and snakes made their way to nearby homes.

Cleanup efforts started in May, just 145 days since the tornado struck Trumann.

After almost two months, The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management announced on Wednesday, June 29, that the last pile of mixed debris was hauled to Jackson County to be disposed of.

“Many thanks to the crew from ADEM, Arkansas Forestry, ARDOT, Judge Jeff Phillips of Jackson County, ADEE, City of Trumann, and the Trumann Fire Department for coordinating to get this project done,” officials said.

Region 8 News reached out to Mayor Barbara Lewallen about the announcement. She said there is “still more work to do”.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lawrence County boy died early Tuesday morning when a car struck his motorcycle.
Young motorcyclist killed in crash
Police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man Tuesday morning in North Jonesboro.
Man arrested in Jonesboro shooting
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued
A 21-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he threatened Taco Bell employees...
Jonesboro man accused of threatening Taco Bell employees with gun

Latest News

Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (6/28/2022)
Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (6/28/2022)
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (6/29/22)
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast (6/29/22)
When it gets a little too hot outside, most creatures like to find a cool spot to beat the...
Snakes in cool places: What to do when you find one in your home
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast