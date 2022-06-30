Last of tornado debris in Trumann hauled off

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - After months of complaints from the community, much of the debris from a devastating tornado in Trumann has been finally removed.

On Dec. 10, 2021, the city was hit by that tornado, leaving behind a large debris field in the middle of down.

Community members said the field had become a health hazard, as rats and snakes made their way to nearby homes.

Cleanup efforts started in May, just 145 days since the tornado struck Trumann.

After almost two months, The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management announced on Wednesday, June 29, that the last pile of mixed debris was hauled to Jackson County to be disposed of.

“Many thanks to the crew from ADEM, Arkansas Forestry, ARDOT, Judge Jeff Phillips of Jackson County, ADEE, City of Trumann, and the Trumann Fire Department for coordinating to get this project done,” officials said.

Region 8 News reached out to Mayor Barbara Lewallen about the announcement. She said there is “still more work to do”.

