Man killed in single-vehicle crash

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Horseshoe Bend man died when the pickup truck he was riding in ran off the road and overturned.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, on Wideman Road near the Flat Rock Road intersection in Izard County.

Mark Southerland, 38, of Searcy was northbound when he lost control of his 2003 GMC Sonoma pickup truck and ran off the road.

According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report, the truck returned onto the road before overturning.

Southerland was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock with serious injuries.

His passenger, 37-year-old James Edward, Jr. died at the scene.

Chief Deputy Charley Melton said the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.