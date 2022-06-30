Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Horseshoe Bend man died when the pickup truck he was riding in ran off the road and overturned.
A Horseshoe Bend man died when the pickup truck he was riding in ran off the road and overturned.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Horseshoe Bend man died when the pickup truck he was riding in ran off the road and overturned.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office reported the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, on Wideman Road near the Flat Rock Road intersection in Izard County.

Mark Southerland, 38, of Searcy was northbound when he lost control of his 2003 GMC Sonoma pickup truck and ran off the road.

According to the Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash report, the truck returned onto the road before overturning.

Southerland was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock with serious injuries.

His passenger, 37-year-old James Edward, Jr. died at the scene.

Chief Deputy Charley Melton said the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clements has a $2,000 bond and is expected to be in court again on Aug. 26.
Man charged with aggravated assault after threatening Taco Bell employees with gun
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Jonesboro man charged after leading officers on chase and running over brother
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued
Items were stolen from a home in Jonesboro
Home burglary in Jonesboro

Latest News

He was serving the final year as mayor in a his third 4-year term.
Manila mayor dies
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
On Tuesday, June 28, a Greene County district court judge found probable cause to arrest...
Man accused of entering home, taking naked photos of sleeping victim
Missouri voters will have to show photo identification to cast a regular ballot in the November...
Missouri enacts photo voter ID law before November elections