Manila mayor dies

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - Manila Mayor Wayne Wagner died Thursday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time, but according to city officials, Wagner died after lunchtime in a hospital.

He was serving the final year as mayor in his third 4-year term.

Wagner spent decades in public office with time as an Arkansas representative from 1987 to 1998 when term limits prevented him from running again.

This is a developing story, Region 8 News will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

