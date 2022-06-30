Marked Tree under burn ban heading into holiday weekend

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – A burn ban is in effect for the city limits of Marked Tree until further notice.

The Marked Tree Fire Department said the ban has been in effect since 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 30. The move was due to very dry conditions.

They said the city hall has been notified not to issue any burn permits during this time.

Fire Chief Allen Hicks added the city’s firework show is still on for Monday, July 4 at the Sports Complex, though they are discussing safety measures to prevent fire from spreading.

