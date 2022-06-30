Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Marked Tree under burn ban heading into holiday weekend

A burn ban is in effect for the city limits of Marked Tree until further notice.
A burn ban is in effect for the city limits of Marked Tree until further notice.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) – A burn ban is in effect for the city limits of Marked Tree until further notice.

The Marked Tree Fire Department said the ban has been in effect since 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 30. The move was due to very dry conditions.

They said the city hall has been notified not to issue any burn permits during this time.

Fire Chief Allen Hicks added the city’s firework show is still on for Monday, July 4 at the Sports Complex, though they are discussing safety measures to prevent fire from spreading.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Clements has a $2,000 bond and is expected to be in court again on Aug. 26.
Man charged with aggravated assault after threatening Taco Bell employees with gun
The infamous sinkhole near High Falls on the Spring River near Hardy took the life of Malissa...
Law enforcement warns of dangerous sinkhole ahead of holiday weekend
Shane Petty was given a $50,000 bond by a Craighead County judge and is expected to be in court...
Jonesboro man charged after leading officers on chase and running over brother
Items were stolen from a home in Jonesboro
Home burglary in Jonesboro
It will be in effect until further notice
Boil water order issued

Latest News

Women's Golf update
State of A-State: Women's Golf
Brayden Carmichael and Ayden Qualls sign to play college baseball
BIC baseball standouts Brayden Carmichael & Ayden Qualls going next level
He was serving the final year as mayor in a his third 4-year term.
Manila mayor dies at 76
A home on Reeves St. in Monette that was tore down and build back up in the span of 6 months...
Cities continue recovery efforts after Dec. 10 tornado